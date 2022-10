The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov doubts that Russia will resort to the complete destruction of the Dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Budanov announced this in an interview with the Internet publication Ukrainian Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The dam can be blown up partially or completely. So, to blow it up completely, such work has not been carried out. Mining was carried out partially for partial destruction, if necessary. To destroy this level of construction, it takes dozens of tons of explosives, correctly located. You can't put KaMAZ anywhere near, it won't give anything," he said.

Budanov noted that the complete destruction of the dam will entail a continuous flooding of the left bank of the Kherson Region.

Russia will lose even theoretically the possibility of supplying water to the North Crimean Canal and Crimea until the dam is rebuilt, and it will take a very long time, this is almost unrealistic to do.

The main thing is that this will call into question the existence of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is inextricably connected with the dam.

Budanov emphasized that blowing up of the Dam of the Kakhovka HEPP will cause environmental disaster.

He also noted that the blowing up will complicate the advance of the Ukrainian army for about two weeks, but the Russians will be forced to retreat directly to the Crimea.

"In other words, if you do all the destruction, then the scenario is such. Are they ready for it? I think not," the intelligence chief said.

Regarding the possibility of partial destruction of the dam, Budanov noted that this may lead to the disabling of the lock part and the machine room, that is, it will make the dam unusable for its intended purpose, but the North Crimean Canal will remain, there will be partially a water spill, but not so terrible, and this will also complicate the advance of the Ukrainian army.

At the same time, Budanov believes that Ukraine will be able to recapture Kherson from the occupiers by the end of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian troops carried out the main work on the mining of the Kakhovka HEPP back in April, and recently also mined supports and locks.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the Russians are creating an information field for a false flag attack on the Kakhovka HEPP in order to justify or cover their retreat in the Kherson Region.