During a missile attack in Kyiv on October 10, the Russian command aimed at the building of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov announced this in an interview with the Internet publication Ukrainian Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I also understand that it (a missile) was moving at the SSU. But, I say that the real accuracy of Russian missiles turned out to be completely different from what they all dreamed. That is, plus or minus 500 meters for their missiles - now this is normal. There was about 800 meters, and this is within their TTC (tactical and technical characteristics)," Budanov said.

According to him, although the occupiers claim that the tactical and technical characteristics of the missile are about 50 meters, the reality is completely different.

Budanov also believes that theoretically the Russian Federation can again try to advance on Kyiv, but the transfer of troops for such an offensive is not currently recorded.

"As of now, there is no such thing. Can this be done theoretically? Can. It would take about two or two-and-a-half weeks of troop transfers. There is no such thing," Budanov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is unlikely to open a second front from Belarus due to low combat potential, but the theoretical possibility of such an attack still remains.