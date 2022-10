The occupation authorities of the Kherson Region force residents of Kherson to immediately leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper.

The corresponding statement is posted on the Telegram channel of the “Administration of the Kherson Region”, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Civilians of Kherson and all units and ministries of civil administration should today cross to the left bank of the Dnieper. Due to the tense situation at the front, the increased danger of massive shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians should immediately leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper!" the statement reads.

The occupation authorities also ordered people to take documents, money, valuables and clothes with them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that a significant part of the residents of Kherson have already left the city, the occupiers are currently preparing for street battles.