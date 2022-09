The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans to increase its mission at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With its actions at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Russia put all of Europe on the brink of a nuclear disaster. The safety of our nuclear facilities is one of the key challenges for everyone in the world. We discussed this issue at the UN with the President of France, the Prime Ministers of Japan and New Zealand, the Heads of Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom, Germany and India, with the EU leadership, as well as with the Head of the IAEA, Mr. Grossi. Everyone understands the importance of the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the safe operation of the facility. As one of the steps in this direction, the IAEA plans to increase its mission at the station," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the Ukrainian government is also working on organizing international missions of the UN and the EU at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"Russia arranges almost daily provocations and attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They want to disconnect this largest nuclear plant in Europe from the Ukrainian power grid and continue using the plant as a military base. That is why it is so important that Russian troops are withdrawn not only from the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but also from Enerhodar. A 30-kilometer safety zone should be created," Shmyhal emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, September 21, Russian troops fired at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as a result of the enemy attack, the communication equipment of power unit No. 6 was damaged.

The IAEA adopted a resolution demanding that Russia withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia NPP.