The threat of Russia's use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine is now "very high," a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi told The Guardian. This is stated in a message on the website of the Defense Intelligence on Thursday, September 29.

“The strikes are likely to target locations along the front line where large numbers of personnel and equipment are deployed, as well as important command centers and critical infrastructure. To stop them, we need not only anti-aircraft, but also anti-missile systems," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. officials believe that the likelihood of the use of tactical weapons by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the war against Ukraine is now the highest in the entire period since February 24, but still unlikely.

On September 28, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that Putin would not use strategic nuclear weapons.

At the same time, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin again threatened the world to use nuclear weapons.