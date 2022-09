Russia cannot be trusted to protect the international legal order as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. President Putin must be deprived of right of veto in the UN Security Council.

Jurgen Hart, a member of the German Bundestag, spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group on international policy, stated this in a comment to Guildhall.

"Russia's behavior both in Eastern Europe and on international platforms has clearly demonstrated the urgent need for UN reform. Russia, obviously, cannot be trusted to protect international law as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. It will be necessary to find new ways to include more countries that represent more people in the highest decision-making body of the UN," the politician said.

"President Putin should no longer be allowed to have the right of veto in the UN Security Council and thereby paralyze the most important peacekeeping body in our world," concluded Jurgen Hart.

Earlier, Oleksandr V. Danyliuk, head of the Center for Defense Reforms, coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for countering hybrid threats, which operates within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, stated that the Russian threat to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine is a violation of the Budapest Memorandum, which is part of the Treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, and thereby destroys the system of international nuclear security. Based on the fact that the Budapest Memorandum provides for the provision of assistance by the UN Security Council, including due to the threat of using nuclear weapons, the Russian Federation should be excluded from the UN Security Council, and UN forces should be sent to Ukraine to force the Russian Federation to make peace.

Also, in the Parliament of the United Kingdom, parliamentarian, ex-minister of finance and personnel policy of Northern Ireland, Sammy Wilson, said that the Russian Federation should be excluded from the UN Security Council, and UN forces should be sent to Ukraine to force the Russian Federation to make peace.