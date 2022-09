A possible Russian nuclear strike on the territory of Ukraine will pose a danger to all countries of the Black Sea region. On Thursday, September 22, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi said this in a comment to ITV News.

In his opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seriously considering the possibility of nuclear war.

"Perhaps Russia will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. They will try to stop our offensive activity and destroy our state," Skibitskyi said.

He stressed that this is a danger for other countries.

"The explosion of tactical nuclear weapons will affect not only Ukraine, but also the Black Sea region. We remember the history of Chornobyl. Perhaps we will have another disaster in our territory, in Eastern Europe," said Skibitskyi.

He added that the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons could affect, in particular, Poland, Turkiye and Bulgaria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin announced partial mobilization in the Russian Federation and again threatened the world with nuclear weapons. The Kremlin leader said that Western countries have staged a "nuclear blackmail" of Russia, so when there is a threat to the territorial integrity, it is ready to "use all available means."