Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has once again threatened the world to use nuclear weapons.

He stated this during his video message on September 21, the Interfax news agency reports.

The Kremlin’s said that the Western countries arranged "nuclear blackmail" on Russia, therefore, in the event of a threat to its territorial integrity, it is ready to "use all available means."

"And when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia. It is noted that only those citizens who are in the reserve and, first of all, those who served in the ranks of the armed forces will be subject to conscription.

On September 19, deputies of the ruling United Russia [Yedyna Rossya] party in Russia proposed to give academic leave to those students who decide to sign a contract and go to war in Ukraine.

Also, the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed a law on the introduction of the terms "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia.

Meanwhile, RF Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that Russia is planning to call up 300,000 reservists.