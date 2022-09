On Wednesday morning, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization. Putin made such a statement during an address to Russians, the REN TV channel reports.

Thus, Putin stated that he considers it necessary to support partial mobilization for the "defense of the motherland."

It is noted that only those citizens who are in the reserve and, first of all, those who served in the ranks of the armed forces, have certain military accounting specialties and relevant experience will be subject to conscription. Those called up for military service must undergo additional military training before being sent to the units.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in Russia, they want to offer guest workers to go fight in Ukraine in exchange for obtaining citizenship.

On September 19, deputies of the ruling United Russia party in Russia proposed to give academic leave to those students who decide to sign a contract and go to war in Ukraine.

Also, the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed a law on the introduction of the terms "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia.