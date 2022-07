Despite what Kremlin says, Russia is isolated from the world – U.S. Department of State

Due to the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia found itself isolated from the world.

Ned Price, the official representative of the U.S. Department of State, said this during the briefing.

"Regardless of what the Kremlin says, the fact is that Russia is economically, politically, diplomatically and financially isolated from the rest of the world. And it was isolated because of the decisions that President Putin made, including to wage an unjustified, illegal, brutal war against the people of Ukraine," he said.

Price emphasized that it is "a little strange" to hear from Russian officials that they were surprised that they were able to find themselves in such a difficult economic, financial, political and diplomatic situation.

It will be recalled that Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell previously stated that the sanctions against Russia, which were introduced by the European Union for the invasion of Ukraine, are working, but it may take time to achieve the necessary effect.

The European Union also froze the assets of individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation for almost EUR 14 billion.

In addition, Lithuania criticized the 7th package of sanctions against Russia. The former defense minister of Lithuania, Linas Linkevicius, said that currently the EU has provided more money to Russia for gas and oil than to Ukraine for military aid.