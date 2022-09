German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

This was reported by FAZ, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on her second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the war," the media reports.

It is noted that during a visit to Kyiv, the head of the German Foreign Ministry confirmed that Ukrainians "can continue to rely on us."

After arriving in the Ukrainian capital, she said she wanted to show that Germany would support Ukraine as much as it needed - arms supplies, humanitarian and financial support.

"Ukrainians opposed Russian aggression in order to protect not only their human right to peace and freedom, but also to protect our European world order," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal a request to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.

However, following a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on September 4, Shmyhal said that the German latest IRIS-T air defense systems should arrive in Ukraine this fall.