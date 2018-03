503,300 Ukrainians Enter Russia For Work, 485,100 For Private Visit, 42,900 For Tourism And 28,100 For Study In 2017

Politics

Foreign Ministry Sends Protest Note To Russia Over Putin's Visit To Crimea

Politics

NBU Expecting IMF Mission's Visit In November

Economy

Turkey's President Erdogan Will Visit Ukraine On October 9

Politics

IMF's First Deputy Managing Director Lipton To Arrive In Ukraine September 12

Politics

UK Minister Of Armed Forces Lancaster Arrives In Ukraine On Thursday

World

Poroshenko To Visit Lviv Region On August 30

Politics

Visit Of U.S. Secretary Of Energy Perry To Ukraine Cancelled

Politics

Prosecutor's Office Starts Investigation Into Illegal Visit By German Group Scooter To Russia-Annexed Crimea

Events

Presidents Poroshenko, Lukashenko Will Make Joint Statement On Results Of Belarusian President's Visit To Ukraine

Politics

Newly Appointed U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine Negotiations Volker Will Accompany Secretary of State Tillerson During Visit To Kyiv On July 9

Politics

Georgian Defense Minister Izoria To Pay Official Visit To Ukraine On March 29

Politics

Ambassador To Turkey Sybiha Expects Visit Of Turkish President Erdogan To Ukraine In March - April

Politics

U.S. Vice President Biden Moves Visit To Ukraine To January 16

Politics

IMF Confirms Its Mission Will Arrive In Ukraine In Early November

Economy

No IMF Mission In Ukraine On Wednesday Despite Finance Ministry's Expectations

Economy

Finance Ministry Expects IMF Mission To Arrive On 26 October

Politics

Sweden's Foreign Minister Wallstrom To Visit Ukraine In November