The Armed Forces of Ukraine, taking advantage of the redeployment of the forces of the Russian occupiers, advanced northwest of Izium, recapturing 400 square kilometers during the counteroffensive.

That follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Thus, the Institute believes that the AFU probably used tactical surprise to advance at least 20 km on September 7 into Russian-controlled territory in the east of Kharkiv region.

The ongoing operations of the AFU in Kherson region forced Russian forces to concentrate in the south, which allowed Ukrainian forces to launch local but very effective counterattacks in the Izium area.

The institute considers it unlikely that the counteroffensive and attempts to divert Russian forces in southern Ukraine are a deception to resume operations in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces probably wisely took advantage of the redeployment of Russian troops, equipment and overall operational concentration to launch localized counterattacks on critical points in Kharkiv region.

Also, ISW, with reference to Ukrainian and Russian sources, reports on activity along two main directions in Kherson region on September 7: in the north of Kherson region south of the border with Dnipropetrovsk region and in the west of Kherson region along the border with Mykolayiv region.

The images also confirm that Ukrainian troops have advanced to Vysokopillia and Novovoznesensk, both within 5 km of the border of between Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, Russian ISW ​​sources confirmed that Ukrainian forces are advancing in the western part of Kherson region in the Sukhyi Stavok cauldron (approximately 65 km northeast of the city of Kherson and along the Inhulets River).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the AFU struck an enemy base in Zaporizhzhia region, and the occupiers suffered significant losses.

On September 7, the General Staff reported that during the day the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers on almost all areas of the front.