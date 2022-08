Russian Troops Continue To Try To Advance In Bakhmut Direction - General Staff

The Russian occupation army continues to try to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Today, the Russians again tried to storm the defensive lines.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“It tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Kodema, Spirne, Yakovlivka and Soledar with offensive and assault actions, it was unsuccessful, and it withdrew,” it was said.

During the day, Russian artillery troops fired on civilian infrastructure near Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Yakovlivka and Vershyna.

Airstrikes were launched near Yakovlivka, Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Vershyna and Vesele.

Recall that earlier today the Armed Forces of Ukraine drove the Russian occupiers away from Avdiivka and Pisky, Donetsk region.

Besides, the Ukrainian military repelled three offensives of the invaders in Kharkiv region.

We also reported that over the past day, the losses of Russian troops increased by 160 to 42,800 killed.

In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have lost more than 8,000 units of ground, air and naval equipment.