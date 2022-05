One enemy warship remains in the Black Sea. It is a cruise missile carrier. Several ships of the enemy group retreated to the area of ​​Crimea temporarily annexed by the Russian Federation.

This was told by spokesperson for the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk on Telegram.

"The number of enemy ships carrying cruise missiles has decreased in the Black Sea. Ukraine's receipt of heavy weapons from allies causes panic in the swamps [russia - ed.]," he stressed.

According to Bratchuk, the night in the city and the region passed without shelling. The defense forces carry out combat missions, and the region's economy works to fill the budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a cargo ship of the Russian Federation entered the port of Mariupol openly, on which Ukrainian metal will be loaded.

Earlier, Bratchuk said that the Harpoon anti-ship missiles transferred to Ukraine would be enough to destroy all the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. At the same time, one Harpoon rocket is enough to send a small ship or boat to the bottom.