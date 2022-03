The United States has closed airspace for Russia.

That follows from a statement by Reuters with the reference to President of the United States Joseph Biden, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration orders will come into effect by the end of Wednesday and will suspend all aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled for or on behalf of a person who is a Russian citizen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 32 countries have closed their airspace to Russia.