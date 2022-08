Russia extends ban on flights to number of airports throughout country

In Russia, the ban on air travel in the southern and central regions of the country has been extended again due to the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by RIA Novosti.

Yes, it is reported that, according to the updated dates, the restrictions will be valid until August 29.

"The regime of flight restrictions in 11 southern airports and the central part of Russia has been extended until August 29, 2022," the message reads.

The ban applies to flights to 11 Russian airports. In particular, the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista.

Note that the restriction has been in effect since February 24.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the U.S. Department of Commerce has banned the export of aircraft spare parts and components to three of the largest Russian airlines, which was the first step in punishing the companies for violating export controls due to previously imposed sanctions.

We also reported that in the first half of March, China refused to supply Russia with spare parts for foreign-made aircraft, which the Russian Federation "nationalized" after the introduction of Western sanctions.

And at the beginning of March, the American corporation Boeing announced that it stopped sending spare parts for airplanes to Russian airlines.