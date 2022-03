Self-detonation of ammunition occurred in Belgorod (Russia) due to neglect of safety rules and violation of transportation requirements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, in the Russian city of Belgorod, as a result of neglect of safety rules and violation of the requirements for transporting ammunition, its self-detonation occurred. This situation is an example of the mass use of obsolete dangerous ammunition, including of the Second World War, which is typical for Russian troops," it says.

It is noted that on March 29 the General Staff warned of the threat of self-detonation of ammunition, a huge warehouse of which Russia equipped in the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant area.

It is emphasized that Russia should immediately withdraw its troops from the Chornobyl zone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the accumulation of Russian troops in the Chornobyl NPP area continues.