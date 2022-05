Invaders Replenishing Reserves In Russian Belgorod And Voronezh Regions For Offensive - General Staff

The Russian occupation forces are replenishing reserves in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions for a further resumption of the offensive on Ukraine. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Thursday, May 26.

Belgorod region borders with Kharkiv and Sumy regions, Voronezh region - with Luhansk region of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, Russian troops achieved partial success near Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region.

On May 26, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced that today the battles with the Russian invaders have reached their maximum intensity.

Also on May 26, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the next few weeks will be very challenging.