A worker operates on the production line at a textile company in Nanmo Township of Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Xinhua.

A worker operates on the production line at a textile company in Nanmo Township of Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province. Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Xinhua.

China's light industry reported higher revenue and profits in the first half of the year (H1), official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The operating income of firms with annual revenue of over ¥20 mln (about $2.97 mln) in the sector rose 7% year on year to $11.4 trln, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

These companies raked in ¥693.3 bln in profits in H1, up 5.2% from the same period of last year.

MIIT data also showed that the added value of light industrial firms above the designated size grew by 4.6% year on year during the period, with output rising in sectors including shoes, watches, air conditioners for rooms, and household gas water heaters.

Exports of the sector's eight major products stood at $211.74 bln in H1, representing an increase of 10%, according to the General Administration of Customs.