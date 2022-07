ATACMS missiles, capable of hitting targets at a distance of more than 280 km, will cut off Russian military logistics and protect Ukraine from missile attacks. The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak wrote about this on his Telegram on Thursday, July 28.

Yermak noted that Ukraine needs ATACMS missiles that can hit targets at a distance of more than 280 km.

"These missiles will cut off the military logistics of the Russians, which they are panically trying to rebuild after successful attacks by our army on military warehouses. It will also be a strong argument in order to protect Ukraine from many missile attacks," the report said.

Yermak also recalled that the transfer of these missiles to Ukraine is supported in both parties of the U.S. Congress, as reported by Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin from Michigan at a briefing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 23, U.S. President Joseph Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States is not ready to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles.

On July 21, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said that the Russian occupiers had never managed to destroy the HIMARS.

On July 19, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that more heavy equipment was needed for successful counteroffensive actions and the liberation of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea.