USA Did Not Notice Threats That Weapons For Ukraine "Went" Anywhere Else Than War With RF

A representative of the Pentagon said at the briefing that the U.S. Department of Defense does not see any signs that American weapons for Ukraine have gone anywhere else, except for the confrontation with the Russian invaders. The official portal of the U.S. Department of Defense informs about this.

"We don't track the weapons. I mean, we know very well that the Ukrainians are using the weapons that we gave them, and we haven't seen any signs that those weapons have gone anywhere other than to fight the Russians," said an unnamed senior Pentagon military official.

At the same time, to a clarifying question about why the Pentagon is so sure that the weapons that the U.S. transferred to the Ukrainians are in Ukraine and are being used against the Russian Federation, the official answered that "not tracking and not knowing where the weapons are going is different things".

"Not tracking and not knowing where these weapons are going, I think, are different things, and I mean we don't track, you know, the use of our particular weapons by the Ukrainians, but we also don't see any signs anywhere else that this weapon was transferred to anyone except the AFU," the representative of the U.S. Department of Defense emphasized.

Besides, a Pentagon official was asked if there was an option to send anyone closer to Ukraine to monitor it. But the military man replied that he does not make such decisions.

According to the representative of the U.S. Department of Defense, Ukraine has already received 12 HIMARS. He noted that Ukrainian defenders use 8 of them.

He added that last week the U.S. provided Ukraine with additional 155 mm guns that have "decent precision."