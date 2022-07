Russian occupiers are taking Ukrainian grain to the Russian Federation through Mariupol, stealing the new crop with the help of ships.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol city mayor, on Telegram.

Andriushchenko reported that electricity supply was restored at the city's port. Currently, the Russian invaders are preparing for transhipment of grain.

According to him, on July 24, the first grain trucks moving towards the port were recorded in Mariupol. The trucks entered the city from the Donetsk direction.

"State looting in Russia has resumed after a short pause," Andriushchenko added.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Russian occupiers are closing Mariupol for entry and exit in order to carry out intensified filtering and anti-partisan measures.

On June 21, Mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, said that 50,000 civilians could have died in the city.

On July 14, the administration of Mariupol told about the partisans setting fire to a plant in the occupied city.

Meanwhile, according to Luhansk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Haidai, the occupiers took out about 70,000 tons of grain from Luhansk region.