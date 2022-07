The occupying authorities of Mariupol received from the Russian curators an order to carry out a covert mobilization, therefore they publish announcements about vacancies for peaceful specialties, in order to then recruit those who respond to them into the army.

This was reported in the Mariupol City Council.

They emphasize that the occupation authorities are dissatisfied with the fact that Mariupol men do not want to defend the "young republic" and "liberate" other cities.

Currently, there is a covert mobilization with the help of job advertisements: they are looking for "employees" for the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Pryazov Colony.

Open mobilization is planned for mid-September after the "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation will be held in the occupied city. First of all, they will try to mobilize students, unskilled workers of the combine, police officers and those dismissed from the filtering points.

"The enemy's army has suffered great losses, so now Russia is trying to mobilize men in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is their attempt to strengthen their positions. But they already understand that the victory of our state is only a matter of time. As well as the liberation of Mariupol. I appeal to the people of Mariupol, who are in the city, do not succumb to Russian propaganda and avoid employment where you will be thrown to the "front" to die. Every day the victory of Ukraine is getting closer and our Mariupol will definitely be liberated," said the mayor of the city, Vadym Boichenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the city of Mariupol it was recorded the movement of 100 units of military equipment of the Russian Federation, which was moving towards Zaporizhzhia region.

We will remind you that the Ukrainians who remained in the city found themselves in a difficult situation. Thus, the day before, the mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko reported that the residents of Mariupol are forced to collect rainwater from puddles, as the situation with water supply in the city remains critical.

Russian troops destroyed the water main with constant shelling, so Mariupol residents are threatened with a shortage of clean water.