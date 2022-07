As of July 22, agricultural enterprises collected 6.5 million tons of early grain and leguminous crops from an area of ​​2.1 million hectares (18%).

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

"Harvests in Ukraine continue and are gaining momentum. Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions have already collected more than a million tons of grain of the new harvest. Peas have been threshed in over 59% of the area, and rapeseed – in a third," the message says.

According to operational data from the regions, 3.8 million tons of wheat were threshed from an area of ​​1.2 million hectares, 2.5 million tons of barley were harvested from an area of ​​811,400 hectares, and peas – 126,800 tons from an area of ​​75,000 hectares.

In addition, farmers of all regions are harvesting winter rapeseed, which has been threshed on an area of ​​400,000 hectares (33%), 896,400 tons of seeds have been threshed with a yield of 22.4 tons per hectare.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Ukrainian Grain Association increased the forecast for the grain and oilseed crop this year by 4.4%, or 2.9 million tons to 69.4 million tons.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food predicts a decrease in grain and oil crops harvest in 2022 of 38.7% or 41 million tons year over year to 65 million tons.

In 2021, farmers harvested 106 million tons of grain, leguminous and oil crops, which is the largest indicator in the entire history of independent Ukraine.

More than 84 million tons of cereals and legumes were collected, 22.6 million tons of oil crops.