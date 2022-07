In occupied Mariupol, Russian invaders turned the port into their military and transport hub. Occupiers restored the railway connection and organized freight traffic under the guise of the Mariupol-Volnovakha passenger train. This was stated on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol city mayor.

So, Andriushchenko called on the residents of the port areas to evacuate.

"Given the long-range of Ukrainian artillery, in particular the HIMARS systems, we suggest to the residents of Mariupol of the Primorsky District, in the event of a tanker entering the port's waters, to choose a safer place to live and to refrain from traveling by cover train as much as possible," Andriushchenko said.

Andriushchenko also showed what shipping looks like in the water area of ​​Mariupol and Russian Rostov-on-Don according to marine traffic data. On the published map, one cargo ship can be seen in the port without identification. It has been moored there for more than a month.

"At the moment, we can confirm that three ships left the port's water area in the direction of Rostov with a load of rolled metal. Also, four cargo ships and one tanker that left the water area of ​​Rostov and are moving towards Mariupol," Andriushchenko noted.

The mayor's adviser added: taking into account the statements of the Gauleiter of the city and Donetsk region in general, it can be assumed that these vessels are moving to the port of Mariupol with military cargo and fuel to fill the storage in the port.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Mariupol administration told about the arson of a factory in the occupied city.

The Ukrainians who remained in the city found themselves in a difficult situation. Thus, the day before, Andriushchenko reported that the residents of Mariupol are forced to collect rainwater from puddles, as the situation with water supply in the city remains critical.