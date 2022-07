Russian aggression against Ukraine is destroying not only cities and businesses, but also the country's media landscape. Local newspapers and TV channels are closed in the occupied regions and beyond. Some of them cannot operate due to the impossibility of working under the supervision of the occupiers, others due to a lack of funding. After all, even in controlled territories, advertising revenue fell for all newsrooms.

Serhii Guz, a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), a representative of the Commission on Journalistic Ethics and the Media Trade Union, who is currently on a business trip in this country, spoke about all this with the representatives of specialized trade unions in Great Britain. He spoke at the annual Tolpuddle Memorial Festival of British Trade Unionists. The NUJU informs about this on its official page in the Telegram social network.

Consultations on cooperation between British and Ukrainian mass media and journalistic organizations are ongoing.