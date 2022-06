Negotiations with Russia possible only after its defeat in Ukraine – British Foreign Minister

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss believes that peace talks with Russia should be held only after its defeat in Ukraine.

She said this during the NATO public forum, which is taking place in Madrid, reports Yevropeiska Pravda online media.

"We need to ensure the defeat of Russia in Ukraine. This is necessary for European security, freedom and democracy. This is the only way to achieve lasting peace in Europe," Liz Truss said.

She noted that she does not consider it possible to negotiate with Russia on the situation when its troops remain in Ukraine.

"There are people who say that there are opportunities for negotiations now, while Russia is still in Ukraine. But I think that this will bring a fake peace. This will lead to further aggression in the future. We must learn the lessons of the past - the mistakes of the Minsk Protocol, for example, which could not ensure lasting peace in the region," the head of the British Foreign Office said.

She stressed that "we must first defeat Russia and then negotiate."

Recall that the Kremlin said that Kyiv "must accept" all of Moscow's demands for a peace agreement.

On June 14, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that the Russian-Ukrainian negotiation process had been put on hold since the Russian proposals were handed over to Ukraine, to which Kyiv did not respond.