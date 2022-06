Russia Plans To Blow Up Residential Buildings In Mozyr To Draw Belarus Into War Against Ukraine

Russia plans to blow up residential buildings in Mozyr in order to draw Belarus into the war against Ukraine. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced this in a Telegram message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Defense Intelligence, Russia will try to involve Belarus in a military conflict with Ukraine through a series of provocations against infrastructure facilities and the civilian population.

"To do this, sabotage groups arrived in Mozyr under the guise of civilians. They include personnel from the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) of the Russian Federation and mercenaries from private military companies controlled by Prigozhin and Shoigu," the report says.

According to intelligence, the plans of these groups include organizing a series of terrorist attacks on the territory of Belarus according to a scenario similar to that used in Russia during the incitement of the war in Chechnya, when the Russian special services organized explosions in several houses in Ryazan, blaming Chechen militants for this.

"The Russian GRU plans to carry out a series of artillery and missile attacks on the Mozyr oil refinery, civilian infrastructure facilities and residential areas. During the shelling, residential buildings, hospital and school will be additionally blown up," the report says.

Intelligence believes that, according to the Kremlin curators of the "special operation", this will create a formal pretext for the leadership of Belarus to unleash a war and a situation where it cannot be avoided.

According to the Defense Intelligence, having this information, the officers of the Belarusian army began the evacuation of their families from Mazyr.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the Ministry of Defense, Belarus has concentrated about 4,000 of its military near the borders of Ukraine, Russia can quickly transfer its troops to Belarus and prepare an offensive.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Belarus is building up a system of engineering and fortification structures for defense positions in the areas bordering Ukraine and the countries of the European Union.