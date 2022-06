Thanks to information from operational sources, the National Police managed to prevent a terrorist attack against the country's leadership, said First Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Yevhen Yenin. The portal of the Ministry of Interior Affairs reported this on Wednesday, June 15.

Yenin said that since the beginning of the war, more than 123 counter-sabotage groups have been created in the amount of at least 1,500 people. Thanks to this, about 800 people suspected of sabotage and intelligence activities were detained and transferred to the security service. Also, the deputy head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs indicated that information from various sources provided great help to law enforcement officers.

"And it was thanks to information from our operational sources that it was possible to prevent a terrorist act against the leadership of our state. And after the victory, much more can be told about this," Yenin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 4, the British edition of The Times reported that in the week since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy survived at least three assassination attempts.

On March 9, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Zelenskyy had already been attempted about 10 times.

On April 6, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called reports of the desire of the Russian authorities to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy untrue.