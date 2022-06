The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused the United States of pressure on Lithuania, allegedly as a result of which the country banned the import of sanctioned goods from the mainland of the Russian Federation to Kaliningrad. Reuters reported this on Friday, June 24.

"The so-called 'collective West', with the explicit instruction of the White House, imposed a ban on rail transit of a wide range of goods through the Kaliningrad region," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement published on Friday.

Moscow also said that Washington's refusal to lift sanctions on airspace and allow a Russian plane to fly to the United States to meet with Russian diplomats indicates insincerity in calls for dialogue. Russia indicated that it is impossible to hold expert consultations with Washington on a number of bilateral issues that should have taken place in the near future. At the same time, there was no clarification of what issues are in question and when negotiations should take place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, Lithuania extended restrictions on the transportation of sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad and on freight road transit.

On June 21, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev threatened Lithuania over the ban on the transit of Russian goods.

On June 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia summoned Charge d'Affaires of Lithuania Virginia Umbrasene to protest for the ban on the transit of goods through the country to the Kaliningrad region.