Belarus Building Up Fortifications On Border With Ukraine And EU - General Staff

Belarus is building up fortifications of defense positions in the areas bordering Ukraine and the countries of the European Union.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed much.

"On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, there is an increase in the system of engineering and fortification equipment for defense positions in the areas bordering Ukraine and the countries of the European Union," the General Staff said.

In the Siverske direction, the enemy fired on civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Tovstodubove, Bachevsk, Hlukhiv and Manukhovka of Sumy region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the State Border Guard Service warned of a provocation from Belarus by a statement by the border committee to allow Ukrainians from certain areas of Rivne region to visit the forests to collect wild plants.

Belarus has concentrated about 4,000 of its military near the borders of Ukraine, Russia can quickly transfer its troops to Belarus and prepare an offensive.

On June 22, a new batch of Russian missile launchers for the S-300 air defense system was brought to Belarus.