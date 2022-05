Russian troops are attacking in the eastern operational zone, Slobozhanske, Donetsk directions and in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Aviation groupings that continue to bomb towns and villages, reinforce ground enemy units. At the same time, there is a threat of Russian sabotage at the chemical industry facilities of Ukraine in order to blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

There is the use of artillery along almost the entire line of collision. There is still a high probability of missile strikes across the entire territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not take active actions. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces cover sections of the border in Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to heavily guard sections of the border in Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy fired from multiple launch rocket systems at the border settlements of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopolie and Yunakivka of Sumy region.

It is expected that the enemy will continue demonstration actions along the state border section to tie down the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and prevent their regrouping to other directions.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy maintains in full readiness for use certain air defense forces and means on the territory of Belgorod region. It continues to focus its efforts on the defense of the borders to prevent the advance of our troops in the direction of the state border. Conducts aerial reconnaissance.

In the Izium direction, the enemy replenished ammunition, fuel and logistics.

The enemy continues to prepare for an offensive in the directions of Lyman and Severodonetsk.

Fights continue for the settlements of Voevodivka, Toshkivka and Nyzhne, Severodonetsk district of Luhansk region, as well as Kamianka of Yasynovatskyi district of Donetsk region.

In Mariupol, the enemy continues to destroy the infrastructure of the Azovstal plant with artillery and air strikes. Fighting continues.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities. It fired at our troops. Get ready to resume the storm to improve the tactical situation.

Enemy ship groups continue to isolate combat areas, conducting reconnaissance, launching missile strikes, supporting units in the Prymorske direction and blocking civilian navigation.

Over the previous day, 15 enemy attacks were repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 9 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 25 armored vehicles, 3 units of special engineering equipment and 3 enemy vehicles were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the British Ministry of Defense believes that Russia's stocks of precision-guided munitions have been severely depleted due to the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, Russia has begun using old Soviet Kh-22 missiles to strike Ukraine.