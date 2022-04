Ukrainian military men destroyed an ammunition depot and killed about 70 Russian soldiers in the Velyka Oleksandrivka area of ​​Kherson region on Monday, April 25.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In addition, the invaders' units suffered personnel losses in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Novodmytrivka and Bilousove.

In the Donetsk and Tavriiskyi directions, the enemy is moving control points closer to the line of combat. The enemy exerts fire influence on the positions of our troops from mortars, cannon artillery, multiple launch rocket systems along the entire line of collision, as follows:

in the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations in the area of ​​the Rubizhne settlement;

in the Popasna direction, the enemy is trying to seize Popasna, the fight continues;

in the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy is trying to attack, but there is no success;

in the Kurakhivka direction unsuccessfully carried out an offensive in the directions of Novomykhailivka and Mariyinka;

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is conducting offensive military operations in the direction of Trudoliubivka, fighting continues.

The enemy is exerting a massive fire impact and blocking our units in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

There were no significant changes in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the enemy did not take active actions. Certain units of the Belarusian troops cover sections of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

In the Severskyi direction, there were no signs of the formation of a strike force by the enemy to resume offensive operations. In the areas of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine, the enemy has strengthened the protection of the border and checkpoints, and is carrying out engineering equipment for positions. Russian invaders in the border areas have tightened anti-sabotage measures.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy strengthens the grouping of troops, continues to partially blockade Kharkiv and engages in fire damage to units of our troops and critical infrastructure.

The invaders are trying to carry out an offensive in the direction of the settlement Zavody. Hostilities continue.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy, along the entire line of collision, carried out single shelling of our units. Reconnaissance activity is recorded in the area of ​​​​the administrative border of Mykolayiv region.

Russian invaders continue to rob the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are trying to carry out aerial reconnaissance over the territory of Odesa region. They suffer losses.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit ten air targets: three aircraft, four operational-tactical UAVs and three cruise missiles.

In the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, six enemy attacks were repulsed, four tanks, five artillery systems, thirteen armored vehicles, fifteen vehicles, two tankers, and one anti-aircraft installation were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have already approached 22,000 people.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 6 enemy attacks and shot down 2 aircraft in Donbas.