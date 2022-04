On Tuesday morning, April 26, Russian invaders shelled Zaporizhzhia. Casualties are not reported.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that at the moment it is known about several hits from the invaders.

According to the adviser to the Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko, three explosions were reported. An air alert has been declared in the city.

In turn, the secretary of the City Council of Zaporizhzhia, Anatolii Kurtev, urged not to distribute photos and videos of the scenes on the Internet.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian occupiers are preparing for an offensive in Zaporizhzhia region, they have gathered a large amount of equipment and personnel on the Velyka Novoselka-Novodarivka-Malynivka section of the front line.

Meanwhile, the occupiers began forced mobilization of young people and doctors in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions.