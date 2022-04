Russian Military Trying To Advance In Kharkiv Region – General Staff

Russian military are trying to advance in Kharkiv region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk and Tavriiskyi directions, the enemy is moving control points closer to the line of combat.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian military had earlier been trying to storm Popasna, Luhansk region.

Oleksii Arestovych, an adviser to Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, said that on Sunday, April 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again hit the airport in Chornobayivka, Kherson region, where the equipment of the invaders was located.

Russian military stepped up the assault on Kharkiv region, but suffered losses and retreated.