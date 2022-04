President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conference call with members of the Cabinet of Ministers, the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, law enforcement agencies, and the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

In addition, information from the NSDC on the current situation was heard, and the necessary efforts to consolidate international support for Ukraine were discussed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy believes that despite Russia's crimes in Ukraine, it is necessary to continue peace talks with Russia, but admits that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin may not take place.