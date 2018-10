IMI Accuses Ukrainian Media Of Creating Manipulative News Stories Despite Their Being Identical To Those Of CN

A number of news stories, which in fact were the reprinted texts and headlines of world's leading titles, have gotten into the 'manipulative headline' category of the rating entitled News Anti-Rating. TOP-50 Ukrainian Websites Analysis and conducted by the IMI and the Texty.org project. At that, there were no hyperlinks to the source materials in the texts of the Ukrainian media themselves.

That has become clear after a close examination of an updated version of the rating posted on the Texty.org's website.

After studying 'manipulative' news stories published by the Strana.ua online media, the IMI experts called 'manipulative' the headline saying Students And Teachers Not Allowed To Use Mobile Phones At Education Establishments In France.

However, Strana.ua merely cited the BBC story entitled French MPs Back Ban On Mobile Phone Use In Schools.

The IMI experts also found a 'manipulative' headline on the website of the Vesti title reading Trump Accuses Canadians Of Burning White House.

In fact Vesti cited the story by the CNN entitled Exclusive: Trump Invokes War Of 1812 In Testy Call With Trudeau Over Tariffs. According to the CNN, Trudeau asked trump about how new overstated tariffs for steel and aluminum could be justified with the national security of the United States. "Didn't you guys burn down the White House?" the CNN quoted the Trump's reply with the reference to its well-informed source.

The Focus magazine also published a 'manipulative', according to the IMI, headline saying Austria Will Close 7 Mosques And Expel Imams.

The experts were hardly embarrassed by the fact that the real source of the headline was Deutsche Welle.

And finally, the experts found a manipulative component in the TSN.ua's headline Western Scientists Claim Ukrainians Drink Radioactive Milk - the Independent.

Apparently they revealed some other way to perceive the information, which was published with the reference to a story by the German authoritative title called Ukrainian Cow Milk Has ‘Five Times Safe Level Of Radioactivity’, Study Finds.

Earlier, a leading Ukrainian online media Ukrainska Pravda said it would demand that the IMI refute false information within its rating entitled News Anti-Rating. TOP-50 Ukrainian Websites Analysis and conducted by the IMI along with the Texty.org.

Later, Tetiana Popova, a media-expert / senior expert for strategic communications at the Information Security non-governmental organization, said that the rating organized by the IMI was unprofessional.