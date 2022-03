Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu are preparing to use minors in the war against Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement with reference to a relevant document, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that due to the lack of manpower to replenish the ranks of the occupying army, the Kremlin leadership is considering the possibility of involving underage citizens of the Russian Federation in hostilities.

The corresponding order "On organizing the involvement of members of the military-patriotic public movement Yunarmiya to conduction of a special operation on the territory of Ukraine" was signed by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu.

"The order refers to the preparation of reports on a potential human reserve aged 17-18 years old to be involved in hostilities as part of the occupying army. The top military leadership of the Russian Federation should provide proposals for training the specified personnel as soon as possible," the statement says.

Control over the execution of the order is entrusted to the head of the main military-political department of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Gennady Zhidko.

It is indicated that Yunarmiya is a Russian children's and youth military organization under the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, which stands out for its radical propaganda work among Russian youth.

Children from the age of 8 become members of the organization.

It is also noted that similar actions were carried out by the military leadership of Nazi Germany during World War II.

Since 1943, high school students in the Hitler Youth units were recruited to serve in anti-aircraft artillery units, and from September 1944 to January 1945, 150,000 underage girls were recruited to serve in the Nazi army.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the losses of Russian troops for March 19 increased by 300 people to 14,700 killed.