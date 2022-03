President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated March 18 to suspend the activities of 11 parties, including the Opposition Platform - For Life party, the Shariy Party, and the Nashi party of Yevhen Murayev.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 153 dated March 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decisions of the Security Council concern 11 parties, including: Opposition Platform - For Life party, Shariy Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, Derzhava, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, the Socialists party, and Volodymyr Saldo Bloc.

The Ministry of Justice was instructed to immediately take comprehensive measures in accordance with the established procedure to ban the activities of these political parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the NSDC decided to suspend the activities of 11 parties, including the Opposition Platform - For Life party, the Shariy Party, and the Nashi party of Yevhen Murayev.