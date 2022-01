Kyiv has planned the use of protective structures of civil protection for 2,008,000 people.

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To date, the district state administrations have planned the use of more than 500 storage facilities and 4,500 dual-use facilities. The total capacity of protective structures is about 2,008,000 people. Also, in the event of an emergency, sirens turn on to attract the attention of the population. Sirens mean civil defense signal “Attention everyone!” Hearing such a signal, you must immediately turn on the loudspeaker, radio or TV and listen to the messages. Active work has also been launched in Kyiv to create a territorial defense system. A system for managing the territorial defense of the capital has been developed. Issues of organizing city management in the absence of mobile communications and the Internet are being worked out," the statement says.

It was emphasized that interaction has also been established with the Command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces and other components of the defense and security forces on the quality work of the headquarters of the territorial defense zone.

According to the Mayor of Kyiv, head of the Association of Cities of Ukraine Vitali Klitschko, at a meeting of the board of the Association of Cities of Ukraine, the mayors of the cities - members of the board of the Association discussed issues of coordinating efforts to prepare territorial defense on the ground and the functioning of critical infrastructure in the event of further Russian aggression.

During the discussion of these issues, a diplomat from the political department of the United States Embassy, Olena Kravtsiv, was also present.

Klitschko said that village, town and city heads are responsible for the functioning of the critical infrastructure of their community, in particular, for the provision of services for the uninterrupted supply of electricity, water and heat supply.

Klitschko also briefed the mayors on how Kyiv is preparing for a situation of a possible emergency.

Thus, in order to ensure the protection of the population in the event of emergencies or military operations, a fund for protective structures of civil protection has been created in the capital.

It, in particular, includes storage facilities and dual-use facilities.

Employees of enterprises and institutions that continue their activities during a special period and ensure the life of the city, as well as personnel of medical institutions, receive shelter in storage facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Klitschko said that the subway would become the main bomb shelter in Kyiv in the event of a Russian attack.