Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov notes that the number of Russian military near the borders with Ukraine has risen from 110,000 in December to 130,000 as of now.

He said this at the hour of questions to the members of the Ukrainian Government at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In early December, we monitored over the 41st battalion-tactical group and other units of the Russian army, which numbered 94,000 people, with an aviation and naval component, it was about 110,000. Now we are monitoring the units that number about 112,000 people, and with the sea and aviation component it is about 130,000 people. In April last year, the combat component that Russia pulled to the borders was 126,000 people," Reznikov said.

He also noted that the number of Russian military then and now is commensurate, "but the reaction is disproportionate."

“I also note that Russia has pulled together 300 tanks more than in the spring, but the number of modern anti-tank weapons that our military has today, such as these Stuhna, Korsar, and Javelin, is way more than the number of potential targets," the minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a smaller number of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine compared to spring.