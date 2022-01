Police Detain Group Of People Who Planned Riots In Kyiv Using Fake Blood - Monastyrskyi

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi states that the police have detained a group of people who planned riots in Kyiv using fake blood.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday in Kyiv, a group of people who planned mass riots in the center of the capital was detained. It was planned to collect up to 5,000 of such persons, of which up to 1,500 should be the so-called titushky, who were supposed to arrange fights with law enforcers," Monastyrskyi said.

He also noted that during the planned riots, the use of violence was supposed to be used, the blood of the participants had to be shed.

At the same time, according to the minister, a special fake blood was prepared.

Besides, a group of doctors was assembled, they had to testify the corresponding injuries of the pseudo-activists.

Further it was planned to show it on all central TV channels.

"It was planned to set car tires on fire, use fire extinguishers and fireworks. This action, which was planned in advance, was immediately aimed at violent actions, namely at organizing mass riots," he said.

Actions were planned to be held in a number of regions, in particular in Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava and Cherkasy.

The head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, said that in total, the group members received more than UAH 1 million for organizing the provocative event.

According to him, the specified amount, which was documented by the police, was only an advance payment.

"We understand in which banks they received cash and now we are determining the ways of receiving this money to the corresponding accounts," Klymenko said.

