Canada has recommended that its citizens avoid traveling to Ukraine due to the threat from Russia.

The Government of Canada has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Government of Canada also notes that it is up to Canadians to decide what "non-essential trip" means, based on the needs of their family or business, knowledge of the country, territory, region, or any other factor.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the U.S. Department of State has allowed the employees of the embassy in Ukraine to leave the country and ordered their family members to leave the country due to the security threat from Russia.

The United Kingdom is evacuating part of embassy staff in Ukraine due to threat from Russia

Australia also began evacuating the families of diplomats from Ukraine due to the threat from Russia.

At the same time, the European Union does not plan to evacuate the families of diplomats from Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks citizens not to panic and critically evaluate information about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.