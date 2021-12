A total of 57 tombs dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) have been excavated in central China's Hunan Province, shedding light upon funeral customs in southern China during that period, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The tomb complex, located in Yangtian Village under Hengshan County, received approval for archaeological excavation as a result of an expressway construction, according to the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

The excavation lasted from August to November this year, during which 105 pieces of pottery, copper ware and glassware were unearthed.

Many of these tombs have niches on both sides, and a black-glazed earthenware pot containing rice is placed in each niche. According to experts, storing grain in tombs had been a popular burial custom since the Han Dynasty (202 B.C.- A.D. 220).

"The discovery of the tombs provides material evidence for understanding the funeral customs and culture of Qing Dynasty in the region", – Yang Ningbo, an archeological expert, said.

