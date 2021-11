A 3.12-km-long tunnel of the Daihai water conservancy project in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was drilled through. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Zheng.

Archaeologists have discovered ancient village ruins in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region that are believed to date back to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), according to the regional cultural and archaeological research institute. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The excavation area, covering 2,100 square meters, is located in Liangcheng County of Ulanqab City. It includes the ruins of five houses, a tomb, a burial pit, fire pits, as well as over 300 ash pits.

Ceramics, coins, metalware, ironware, jade ware, and bricks and tiles were unearthed from the area, indicating that the agricultural and husbandry sectors of the region were well developed during that period, researchers noted.

The excavation, lasting from May to October, was carried out near a water conservancy project.

