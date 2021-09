SSU Will Not Allow Russian Rapper Morgenstern To Perform In Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) states that any concerts of the Russian rapper Alisher Morgenstern in Ukraine are prohibited and he will not be able to tour the country.

SSU Speaker Artem Dekhtiarenko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"In September of this year, the SSU additionally informed the relevant authorities of Ukraine about the concerts planned by it on the territory of our state. It is emphasized that the presence of a person on the "list of the Ministry of Culture" automatically prohibits any concert activity on the territory of Ukraine," Dekhtiarenko said.

The speaker noted that thus, any tour of Morgenstern on the territory of Ukraine is prohibited.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian singer Alisher Morgenstern states that he is scared to go to Ukraine because of threats from the former head of the Odesa Right Sector Serhii Sternenko.

The Security Service of Ukraine claims that the Russian rap singer Morgenstern (Aleksey Valeev) poses a threat to Ukraine's national security.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources