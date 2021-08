Police Summon Rapper Alyona Alyona For Interrogation In Case Of Drifting On Sofiyska Square For August 16

The police summoned rapper Alyona Alyona for interrogation in the case of drifting in Sofiyska Square, in which she participated, for August 16.

She announced this on her Instagram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She published a summons for interrogation in the "stories".

She is summoned to the Shevchenkivskyi district police department of Kyiv for August 16 at 10:00 a.m.

She is summoned for interrogation as a witness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of conducting an unauthorized advertising shooting with drifting cars on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv, and the prosecutor's office seized the cars that participated in the drift.

