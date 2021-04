A Hongqi new energy concept vehicle is displayed at the 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021) in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua/Chen Fei.

A Hongqi new energy concept vehicle is displayed at the 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021) in Shanghai, east China. Photo by Xinhua/Chen Fei.

Global carmakers debuted 128 new models at the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021), The Xinhua News Agency reported.

Among the new models are three launched by Italian luxury brand Maserati and a sports car debuted by Hongqi, a brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group.

"The 10-day auto show, which kicked off on April 19, attracted roughly 810,000 visitors and more than 1,000 companies in the auto industry. A total of 1,310 vehicle models were displayed at the show", – according to the organizer.

Auto Shanghai 2021 is the first major auto show globally to run normally amid the coronavirus pandemic this year.

"The exhibition is aimed at building a two-way bridge, helping foreign-funded enterprises enter China and Chinese enterprises go abroad", – said Zhou Minhao, president of the Shanghai Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

China has been the world's largest car market for many years, Zhou added, noting that the huge potential of the Chinese auto market not only encourages foreign carmakers to continuously increase their investment but also provides favorable conditions for Chinese auto brands to promote their new models on the global stage.

