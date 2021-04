China's auto sales rose 74.9 percent year on year to 2.53 million units in March, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

In the January-March period, the country's auto sales rose 75.6 percent year on year to 6.48 million units.

Last month, sales of passenger vehicles increased 77.4 percent year on year to 1.87 million units.

In the first three months, sales of passenger vehicles climbed 75.1 percent year on year to 5.08 million units.

